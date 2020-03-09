Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,755 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $25,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 203,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 130,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 66,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $92.79 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.47 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.68.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

