Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Marin purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 42,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 21,794 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,855,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT opened at $81.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.84. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $72.36 and a 52 week high of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.