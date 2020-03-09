Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $15,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,877,000 after acquiring an additional 71,433 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 14,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSLV opened at $45.51 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71.

