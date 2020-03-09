Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,992 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $24,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.91 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95.

