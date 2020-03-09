Advisor Group Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,620 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $18,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $52.72 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $51.19 and a 52-week high of $52.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average of $51.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

