Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $94.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.42.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

