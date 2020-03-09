Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $20,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $155.79 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $138.99 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.93.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

