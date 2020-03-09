Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $15,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 304.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 717,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,136,000 after purchasing an additional 540,444 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,246,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,378,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 955,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,438,000 after purchasing an additional 214,596 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,738,000.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $60.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average is $60.13. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.97 and a 12-month high of $60.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

