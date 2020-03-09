Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,792 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.84% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $14,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 114.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDP opened at $61.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.48. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $70.63.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

