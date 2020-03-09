Advisor Group Inc. Has $14.41 Million Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

Shares of MMM opened at $153.65 on Monday. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.49 and its 200-day moving average is $166.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.