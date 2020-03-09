Advisor Group Inc. Has $14.86 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,016 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.32% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $14,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,356,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $54.88 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.85.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.