Advisor Group Inc. Has $16.12 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12,767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.78.

Netflix stock opened at $368.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $393.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

