Advisor Group Inc. Has $18.99 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,648 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 18,101 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $217,493.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,530 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.16.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $266.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

