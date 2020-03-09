Advisor Group Inc. Has $19.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $19,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $56.14 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.59.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.