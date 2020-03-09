Advisor Group Inc. Has $20.69 Million Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,374,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,312 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of FS KKR Capital worth $20,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 954,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 51,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,257.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 28,560 shares of company stock valued at $160,065 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

FSK stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.16. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

