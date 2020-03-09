Advisor Group Inc. Has $23.15 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,706 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $23,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 125.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Watch Point Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 63,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO opened at $55.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.28.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

