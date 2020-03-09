Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $14,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.97.

NYSE:C opened at $61.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

