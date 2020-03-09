Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $19,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 59,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 22,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,238,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $60.39 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $68.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.72.

