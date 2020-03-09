Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 14,842 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $24,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 105,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 454,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.42. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.17 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

