Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 18,328 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.52% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $15,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $363,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 723.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 87,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $112.53 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $112.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.83.

