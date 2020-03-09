Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 42,120 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of F opened at $6.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.66, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $10.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

