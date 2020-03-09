Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 7,813 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.40% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $19,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,709,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $456,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $224.68 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $177.77 and a 12-month high of $261.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.57.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

