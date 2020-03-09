Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $18,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 53,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 129,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $53.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.20 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

