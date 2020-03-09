Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $17,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OEF. Motco bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $133.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.87. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $152.58.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

