Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,130 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $23,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Nike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nike by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $88.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day moving average is $94.35. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Nike’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.18.

In other Nike news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

