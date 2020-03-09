Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,867 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $64.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average of $68.67. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

