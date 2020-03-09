Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watch Point Trust Co raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $99.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.18. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

