Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,128 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $23,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $198.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.72. The stock has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $178.27 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

