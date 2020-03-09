Advisor Group Inc. Sells 10,763 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,763 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Realty Income worth $19,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,756,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after purchasing an additional 732,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,085,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467,068 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 6,998.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 292,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 288,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Realty Income by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 181,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on O. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $76.65 on Monday. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.