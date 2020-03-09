Advisor Group Inc. Sells 11,189 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,189 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 702.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,615 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after acquiring an additional 331,018 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Caterpillar by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,772,000 after acquiring an additional 233,962 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT opened at $121.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.72. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

