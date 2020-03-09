Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,358 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $15,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $116.40 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

