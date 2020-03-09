Advisor Group Inc. Sells 16,228 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,228 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $13,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,279,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,769,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 166,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 123,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

VPU stock opened at $146.89 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $126.37 and a twelve month high of $156.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.08.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.