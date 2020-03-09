Advisor Group Inc. Sells 17,039 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,039 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $19,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $52.22 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.17.

