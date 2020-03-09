Advisor Group Inc. Sells 18,616 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.77. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

