Advisor Group Inc. Sells 24,819 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,819 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $15,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 319.7% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,790 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,967,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 8,178,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,591,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $222,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,704,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $743,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,856 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.6119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.