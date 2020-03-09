Advisor Group Inc. Sells 5,408 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $429,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.9% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 179,563 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,086,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 27,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,757 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 63.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

UNP opened at $156.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $148.88 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.45.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.