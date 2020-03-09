Advisor Group Inc. Sells 826 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,801 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 32,093.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,008,055 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2,978.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $126,900,000 after buying an additional 372,268 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Adobe by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 540,443 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $178,244,000 after buying an additional 218,095 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Adobe by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 477,998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $157,649,000 after buying an additional 163,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock opened at $336.77 on Monday. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $249.10 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The company has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.48.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.