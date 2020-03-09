Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,155 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,847 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.99.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $75.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.86. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

