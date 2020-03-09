Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,399,000 after acquiring an additional 154,094 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $210.65 on Monday. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.14 and its 200 day moving average is $218.61. The company has a market capitalization of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.82.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

