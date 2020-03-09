Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AEOXF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEOXF remained flat at $$162.58 on Monday. 892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.09. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $162.58 and a 1-year high of $196.85.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others.

