Aeternity Price Hits $0.18 (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Aeternity has a total market cap of $54.55 million and approximately $12.21 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Aeternity token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Zebpay, ZB.COM, Kyber Network and Radar Relay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000707 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 348,681,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,860,498 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kyber Network, CoinBene, Mercatox, OTCBTC, Zebpay, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Koinex, OKEx, Liqui, BigONE, BitMart, Bithumb, DragonEX, HADAX, OOOBTC, Crex24, FCoin, HitBTC, Tokenomy, IDAX and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

