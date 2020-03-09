Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Sold by Key Square Capital Management LLC

Key Square Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,165 shares during the quarter. Afya comprises 3.9% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Key Square Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Afya worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter worth $639,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Afya in the third quarter valued at $10,189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Afya in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Afya in the third quarter valued at $10,256,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Afya in the third quarter valued at $13,760,000. 17.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Afya from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Afya in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.53.

Shares of AFYA traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.17. 218,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,606. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Afya Limited has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $34.87.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

