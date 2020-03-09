AiLink Token (ALI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,612.00

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. One AiLink Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, AiLink Token has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. AiLink Token has a market cap of $52,996.00 and approximately $3,612.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00039155 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00410920 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012240 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011026 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012416 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AiLink Token Token Profile

AiLink Token is a token. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,164,020,527 tokens. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AiLink Token is ailink.in.

Buying and Selling AiLink Token

AiLink Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AiLink Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AiLink Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AiLink Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

