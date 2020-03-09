Aimee L. Hoyt Sells 417 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ILMN traded down $14.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,228. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.43 and a twelve month high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.13.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

