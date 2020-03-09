Aion Trading 8.4% Lower This Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Aion token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Koinex. During the last week, Aion has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $59.30 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 400,776,284 tokens. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, RightBTC, DragonEX, Radar Relay, Kucoin, IDEX, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, BitForex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

