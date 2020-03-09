Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $9,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Bank of Marin acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 625.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 21,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.83.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE APD traded down $24.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.15. 2,391,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,365. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.01. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.31 and a 52-week high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.