Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $749.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will post sales of $749.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $747.00 million and the highest is $758.51 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $706.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

In other news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $552,807.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,523.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,048,000 after purchasing an additional 448,348 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,617,577 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $226,106,000 after purchasing an additional 97,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $218,847,000 after purchasing an additional 60,934 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,267,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $140,283,000 after purchasing an additional 430,580 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $90.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.40 and a 200 day moving average of $90.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $103.34.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.