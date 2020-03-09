Akroma (AKA) Market Capitalization Hits $5,003.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Akroma has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $5,003.00 and $5.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.02539328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089976 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma.

Akroma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

