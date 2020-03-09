Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKZOY. Zacks Investment Research cut Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Akzo Nobel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.28. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $34.36.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

