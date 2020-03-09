Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Alaska Air Group posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $7.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALK. Buckingham Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Shares of ALK opened at $45.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.41. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $41.40 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

